Recent news:

Allstate takes $993mn in pre-tax Q2 cat losses

Laura Board 20 July 2017

Allstate today estimated a second quarter cat loss tally that overshot analysts' expectations after the carrier experienced 17 events in the final month of the quarter.

The Northbrook, Illinois-based insurer said it expects the June pre-tax cat loss tally and prior cat-related reserve strengthening to come in at $355mn, or $230mn after tax.

The June figure will take the second quarter total to about $993mn before tax and $645mn after tax, the company said.

Allstate did not characterise the June...

