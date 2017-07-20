Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

20 July 2017

Search archive

Allstate takes $993mn in pre-tax Q2 cat losses

Laura Board 20 July 2017

Allstate today estimated a second quarter cat loss tally that overshot analysts' expectations after the carrier experienced 17 events in the final month of the quarter.

The Northbrook, Illinois-based insurer said it expects the June pre-tax cat loss tally and prior cat-related reserve strengthening to come in at $355mn, or $230mn after tax.

The June figure will take the second quarter total to about $993mn before tax and $645mn after tax, the company said.

Allstate did not characterise the June...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π