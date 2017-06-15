Recent news:

Allstate hit by $403mn pretax May cat losses

Bernard Goyder 15 June 2017

US insurer Allstate's pretax catastrophe losses of $403mn in May stemmed largely from a single hailstorm that struck along Colorado's Front Range, the company said today.

Allstate, which gives monthly updates on catastrophe claims, said 14 cat events occurred last month, most prominently the hailstorm that struck the Denver area and other communities along the eastern edge of the Rocky Mountains on 8 May. The storm accounted for more than half of May losses.

The record hailstorm pelted the region...

