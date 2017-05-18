Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

18 May 2017

Allstate estimates April cat losses at $235mn

Laura Board and Bernard Goyder 18 May 2017

US insurer Allstate has indicated an expected April catastrophe toll of $235mn before tax, or $153mn after tax, derived from 11 events.

The New York-listed company said the pre-tax figure comprised estimated losses of $229mn for new events and the balance for reserve strengthening on previously reported catastrophe losses.

The disclosure came after Allstate reported pre-tax catastrophe losses of $781mn in the first quarter, a result exacerbated by an extreme hailstorm in Texas.

The figure was greater than Allstate's pre-tax...

