12 December 2017

Allstate embarks on $300mn share repurchase

Bernard Goyder 12 December 2017

Allstate has embarked on its latest round of share buy-backs, enlisting Morgan Stanley to scoop up $300mn-worth of shares by 8 February.

The share buybacks form part of a $2bn buy-back announced by the insurer on 1 August.

So far, Allstate has bought back $477mn worth of equity from investors, making up 5.1mn shares.

Allstate said on 1 August that the $2bn repurchase program will conclude by February 2019...

