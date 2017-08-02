Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

2 August 2017

Allstate defies expectations as profit soars

Dan Ascher and Ted Bunker 1 August 2017

US insurance giant Allstate posted a surprisingly large second quarter operating profit of $510mn, more than double its earnings for the same period a year earlier despite almost $1bn in catastrophe losses.

The $1.38 per share result was well above the $0.91 per share consensus estimate of 18 analysts surveyed by MarketWatch, and above the $0.99 forecast by Janney Montgomery Scott analyst Robert Glasspiegel.

"Allstate seems well positioned to report favorable results given recent pricing actions taken (well ahead of...

