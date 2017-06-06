Recent news:

Allstate cuts $175mn layer after new cat bond issue

David Bull 6 June 2017

Allstate allowed a $175mn gap fill layer to lapse when it renewed its $4.42bn nationwide excess catastrophe reinsurance programme ahead of the start of the 2017 hurricane season.

The layer had been placed with traditional reinsurers on the same terms as the first six layers of the structure, which renewed as expiring.

Click to enlarge Also at the top of the programme, the insurer replaced $350mn of expiring 2013-1 Sanders Re cat bond cover with a $375mn, or 36.62 percent...

