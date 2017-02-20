Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

20 February 2017

Allied World to transfer aviation book to Elseco

Matthew Neill 20 February 2017

Allied World is moving its aviation book and underwriters onto the platform of Dubai-based managing general agency (MGA) Elseco, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Sources said Allied World's aviation specialist Olivier Marre will primarily write airline business through the Elseco platform, with a launch being targeted before 1 April.

It is understood Marre will be joined at Elseco by his deputy Gareth Small.

Sources said that the Dubai-based MGA is looking to secure capacity to support a $150mn line size,...

