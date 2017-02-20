Recent news:

Allied World to transfer aviation book to Elseco

Matthew Neill 20 February 2017

Allied World is moving its aviation book and underwriters onto the platform of Dubai-based managing general agency (MGA) Elseco, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Sources said Allied World's aviation specialist Olivier Marre will primarily write airline business through the Elseco platform, with a launch being targeted before 1 April.

It is understood Marre will be joined at Elseco by his deputy Gareth Small.

Sources said that the Dubai-based MGA is looking to secure capacity to support a $150mn line size,...

