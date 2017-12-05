Recent news:

Allied World names Australia country manager

Bernard Goyder 5 December 2017

Allied World Assurance Company has picked Iain MacLeod as its Australian country manager.

MacLeod, who joined Allied World in 2012, spent 23 years at Marsh, based in London, Bermuda and New York.

MacLeod will also be a senior vice president at the company.

Michael Garrison, Allied World president for Asia Pacific, said: "Australia is a key market in the region, and Iain's appointment will help us to execute our growth plans for the country."

