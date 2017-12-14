Recent news:

Allied World M&A team sets up Brockwell Capital MGA

Catrin Shi 14 December 2017

Former Allied World underwriters have launched a transactional liability specialist MGA named Brockwell Capital, The Insurance Insider has learned.

Lee Amerigo and Svetlana Soroka have already started writing business through the MGA, with paper provided by six Lloyd's carriers led by Hiscox.

Brockwell Capital offers a £40mn ($53mn) line for warranty and indemnity (W&I) insurance, and a £15mn line for both tax liability and contingent liability insurance.

This publication revealed in October that Andrew Graham, head of M&A insurance at...

