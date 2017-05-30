Recent news:

Allied World launches UK commercial unit

Bernard Goyder 30 May 2017

Allied World Europe has hired AJ Gallagher (AJG) broker Darren Rowe to run its new UK commercial insurance division, the carrier announced today.

The Swiss-headquartered carrier will write commercial combined insurance, property owners, contractors all risks and combined liability through the unit.

The newly established platform will work alongside Allied World's existing Lloyd's business in the UK, Syndicate 2232.

Prior to joining Allied World, Rowe was client and markets director at AJG, having previously led broking and placement for the...

