Allied World hires Australia onshore construction head

Matthew Neill 14 February 2017

Allied World Global Markets has appointed Karsten Buescher as assistant vice president for onshore construction business in Australia.

Buescher will report to Clifford Scott, the company's head of onshore construction in the Asia Pacific region.

The assistant vice president has held roles at companies including FM Insurance Company and Munich Re and has two decades of experience in engineering, underwriting and risk engineering, Allied World said.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Buescher will write a number of lines including contractors&...

