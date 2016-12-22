Recent news:

Allied World downgrade likely post-Fairfax deal: S&P

Ted Bunker 20 December 2016

AM Best and Standard & Poor's both placed Allied World's credit ratings on watch today following its agreed $4.85bn sale to Fairfax Financial, and S&P warned of a possible downgrade to bring the firm into line with the other operating entities owned by its prospective parent.

"After the transaction closes, we will likely lower our counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Allied World by one notch to A- to align them with those on Fairfax's core operating subsidiaries,"...

