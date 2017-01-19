Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

19 January 2017

Allied World builds Australian professional liability team

Laura Board 18 January 2017

Allied World has appointed Kym Beazleigh as vice president, professional liability for Australia.

The Sydney-based executive will report to Ed Moresco, who is senior vice president, professional liability.

Beazleigh's Linkedin profile shows he joined Allied World in December. He moved from Zurich Australia Insurance, where he was national underwriting manager for the corporate institutions financial lines team.

The executive has more than 15 years' industry experience, having held positions at Chubb, Liberty International Underwriters and Sompo Canopius, Allied World noted...

