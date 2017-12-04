Recent news:

Allianz the lead on £32mn Airlander loss

John Hewitt Jones 4 December 2017

Allianz is understood to be the lead insurer for a potential £32.0mn ($43.1mn) claim after the world's longest aircraft collapsed while on the ground.

The Munich-headquartered insurer heads the account for the Airlander 10 airship, which deflated at its base on 18 November.

Allianz is understood to be joined by a number of syndicates on the risk. However, their identity is not yet known.

The craft sustained significant damage after detaching from moorings at Cardington Airfield in Bedfordshire.

The Airlander&#...

