4 December 2017

Allianz the lead on £32mn Airlander loss

Allianz is understood to be the lead insurer for a potential £32.0mn ($43.1mn) claim after the world's longest aircraft collapsed while on the ground.

The Munich-headquartered insurer heads the account for the Airlander 10 airship, which deflated at its base on 18 November.

Allianz is understood to be joined by a number of syndicates on the risk. However, their identity is not yet known.

The craft sustained significant damage after detaching from moorings at Cardington Airfield in Bedfordshire.

