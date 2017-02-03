Recent news:

Allianz to take full ownership of Irish unit

Catrin Shi 2 February 2017

Allianz is to buy the outstanding shares in subsidiary Allianz Irish Life Holdings (AILH) to take full ownership of the company, the German insurer announced today.

Allianz has agreed to acquire the remaining 33.5 percent stake for EUR160mn ($172mn) in cash, or EUR20.68 per share.

Canada Life is the largest minority shareholder in AILH, with a 30.4 percent stake, and has agreed to the offer, Allianz said. The other shareholders own 3.1 percent.

AILH is the holding company for Allianz...

