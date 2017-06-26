Recent news:

Allianz sells Oldenburgische bank stake at loss

Matthew Neill 26 June 2017

Allianz has sold its 90.2 percent stake in German regional bank Oldenburgische Landesbank AG (OLB) to Bremer Kreditbank AG for EUR300mn ($335.7mn).



The German insurer announced the sale on Friday and on Sunday said it would book a EUR200mn loss on the transaction, according to Reuters.



However, Allianz added the loss will not affect its profit outlook for the year as it had already been taken into account, and that the move would actually improve the company's Solvency II ratio...

