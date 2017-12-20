Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

20 December 2017

Allianz pumps $96.6mn into mobile InsurTech firm Bima

Ted Bunker 20 December 2017

Allianz X has pumped $96.6mn into mobile InsurTech firm Bima, a micro-insurance broker whose operations have reached into at least 14 countries in Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean.

The investment came as part of a funding push that raised $107mn, including a $30mn "growth round" and additional investment from Swedish firm and lead investor Kinnevik, Bima said today. Kinnevik says on its website that it holds a 33 percent stake in Bima valued at SEK393mn ($47.2mn).

