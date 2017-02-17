Recent news:

Allianz profit jumps 9.3% as P&C strengthens

Ted Bunker 16 February 2017

Allianz posted a 9.3 percent gain in fourth-quarter operating profit as its P&C combined ratio strengthened to 94.0 percent and asset-management results improved, the company said late today.

Profit rose to EUR2.8bn ($2.46bn) from EUR2.6bn in the year-earlier period, the Munich-based company said today, citing preliminary results. The company said final figures would be available next month.

The giant insurer and money manager also announced a EUR3bn stock buyback, targeting about 19mn shares, or 4.2 percent of share capital.

In...

