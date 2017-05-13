Recent news:

Allianz P&C Q1 profit falls on cat losses

Charlie Thomas 12 May 2017

An increase in catastrophe and large losses pushed operating profit at Allianz's P&C unit down 12.7 percent in the first quarter to EUR1.3bn ($1.4bn).

The earnings matched consensus expectations for the division, which reported a combined ratio of 95.6 percent for Q1 2017, 2.3 percentage points worse than in the prior-year period.

The loss ratio was 2.4 points worse at 67.2 percent, with catastrophes accounting for 1.1 points, compared with 0.2 points a year earlier. The expense ratio remained broadly...

