8 June 2017

Allianz explores taking Euler Hermes private: report

Bernard Goyder 8 June 2017

Allianz is eyeing an acquisition of the remaining shares in credit insurer Euler Hermes, which are listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange, Bloomberg reported.

The Munich-based insurance giant already owns a 63 percent stake in Euler Hermes, one of the three biggest trade credit insurers in the world.

Allianz is reportedly being advised on acquiring the remaining stake, which has a market value of around EUR1.5bn ($1.7bn), sources told the newswire.

Discussions are ongoing and Allianz regularly reviews the...

