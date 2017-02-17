Recent news:

Allianz buyback needed to achieve 2018 target: Bernstein

Catrin Shi 17 February 2017

Allianz's EUR3bn ($3.2bn) share buyback, the first in its history, is likely to be a capital deployment strategy to ensure the carrier achieves its 2018 financial targets, according to Bernstein analyst Thomas Seidl.

Allianz announced the share repurchase programme late yesterday alongside its fourth-quarter results.

The firm said the move was part of a previously announced plan to return unused capital from its external growth budget for the period from 2014 to 2016.

In the future, Allianz will return capital...

