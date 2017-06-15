Allianz and Dual insure Grenfell Tower cladding firm

Allianz and Dual respectively provide product liability and professional indemnity (PI) cover for Harley Facades, which installed the exterior cladding on the Grenfell Tower destroyed in a fire in London yesterday.
Policy documents on the Harley Facades website show the joint public and product liability cover, which is in force until 7 April 2018, provides £5.0mn ($6.4mn) of limit for any one occurrence and in the aggregate.
The retention on the policy is £350 for each and every claim, which...
