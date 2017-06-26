Recent news:

Alliant the frontrunner for Wells Fargo unit: reports

David Bull 26 June 2017

Alliant is the frontrunner in the process to buy Wells Fargo's insurance broking and consulting business, according to reports.

Bloomberg reported this afternoon (26 June) that rival retailer USI Insurance Services also remains in the chase to secure the intermediary.

The report added that the San Francisco-based bank could announce a sale of the unit within weeks.

With Wells Fargo the seventh largest broker in the US at the end of 2015 based on revenue, a combination with Alliant, currently...

