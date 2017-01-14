Alliant targets $100mn energy and marine book

Specialty broker Alliant has set its sights on developing a
$100mn business from its newly expanded US energy and marine team.
The four-year goal would roughly quadruple the group's current book of between $25mn and $27mn, team leader John Ludwig told The Insurance Insider on Thursday.
The fast-growing company recently recruited Marsh renewable energy specialist Dimitrios Parikos in New York and power and utility authority Robert J. Bothwell and his Boston-based team from Beecher Carlson.
Bothwell was president of the...
