Alliant targets $100mn energy and marine book

Ted Bunker 13 January 2017

Specialty broker Alliant has set its sights on developing a $100mn business from its newly expanded US energy and marine team.



The four-year goal would roughly quadruple the group's current book of between $25mn and $27mn, team leader John Ludwig told The Insurance Insider on Thursday.



The fast-growing company recently recruited Marsh renewable energy specialist Dimitrios Parikos in New York and power and utility authority Robert J. Bothwell and his Boston-based team from Beecher Carlson.



Bothwell was president of the...

