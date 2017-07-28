Recent news:

Alliant sued for targeting Wells Fargo brokers

Ted Bunker 28 July 2017

Alliant faces yet another accusation of poaching brokers, this time from Wells Fargo.

In legal papers filed late Wednesday (26 July) in a Delaware state court, the San Francisco-based bank claimed Alliant is using confidential information shared with prospective buyers of Wells Fargo's insurance services group to identify and recruit sales executives in cities across the US.

It said Alliant CEO Tom Corbett has directly participated in the recruiting efforts.

Alliant competitor USI agreed to buy Wells Fargo's insurance group...

