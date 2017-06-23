Recent news:

Alliant promotes Dalia to Specialty CFO

Matthew Neill 23 June 2017

US broker Alliant has named Reshma Dalia chief financial officer (CFO) of its recently formed specialty unit Alliant Specialty Group.

Dalia previously served as senior vice president, operations and finance, for the construction services group in the intermediary.

Prior to joining Alliant in 2011 the executive spent over two years with Aon Risk Solutions, initially as financial director and CFO of the East region and finally as global managing director for finance, according to LinkedIn.

She will work alongside former...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership