Alliant hires Wells Fargos Blazier in New Jersey

Ted Bunker 12 December 2017

Expansive broker Alliant has named Devin Blazier as a senior vice president in its Americas division, working from the company's Morristown, New Jersey office.

Blazier joined the Newport Beach, California-based broker from Wells Fargo, which has been selling off and winding down much of its insurance operations. He was a senior VP in the bank's Wells Fargo Insurance Services USA New Jersey operations, Blazier said in his LinkedIn profile.

Earlier, the executive was a Marsh vice president. He began his...

