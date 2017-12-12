Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

12 December 2017

Alliant hires Wells Fargos Blazier in New Jersey

Ted Bunker 12 December 2017

Expansive broker Alliant has named Devin Blazier as a senior vice president in its Americas division, working from the company's Morristown, New Jersey office.

Blazier joined the Newport Beach, California-based broker from Wells Fargo, which has been selling off and winding down much of its insurance operations. He was a senior VP in the bank's Wells Fargo Insurance Services USA New Jersey operations, Blazier said in his LinkedIn profile.

Earlier, the executive was a Marsh vice president. He began his...

