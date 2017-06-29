Recent news:

Alliant hires Kenny to drive Eastern US growth

David Bull 29 June 2017

Alliant has hired former Wells Fargo executive Kevin Kenny as it looks to expand its middle market division's platform through the Eastern US.

The Newport Beach, California-based retail broker said Kenny has taken the position of executive vice president and managing director.

"Kevin is known throughout the East for his ability to facilitate exceptional growth through talent acquisition, new partnerships, and strategic acquisitions," said Alliant Americas senior managing director Bob Bennetsen.

"As Alliant Americas continues to expand its geographical footprint...

