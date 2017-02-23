Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

23 February 2017

Alleghany in big beat despite lower UW profits

David Bull 22 February 2017

Underwriting profits at Alleghany's (re)insurance operations dropped 22 percent to $102.1mn for the fourth quarter as higher cat and current accident year losses were only partially offset by prior-year reserve releases.

The lower profits from underwriting were a factor in operating income at the parent company declining 19 percent to $109.1mn.

But at $7.02 a share, the operating performance represented a significant beat on Wall Street consensus forecasts of $5.92 a share.

Net written premiums across the underwriting business slipped...

