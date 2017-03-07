Recent news:

All eyes on Novae ahead of delayed results

Matthew Neill 7 March 2017

London market carrier Novae's delayed results, which are scheduled for publication next week, are likely to come under intense scrutiny as investors look for signs of a resurgence following a tumultuous end to 2016.

Click to enlarge Novae CEO Matthew Fosh has turned the company around since its nadir in the mid-noughties, making a firm that had been near death a respected London market underwriter.

Over the course of 2015 the carrier's share price soared by over 50 percent. Part...

