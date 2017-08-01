Recent news:

Alesco replenishes energy ranks

Bernard Goyder 1 August 2017

AJ Gallagher's wholesale arm Alesco Risk Management Services has made a quartet of hires in its energy division.

David Hallows and Charlotte Clayton will join Alesco from Willis, while William Holden is moving to the specialty broker from Price Forbes and Rob Neighbour is arriving from THB.

Hallows, Neighbour and Holden will become partners at Alesco, while Clayton will become an associate.

The hires come after Alesco suffered a number of senior staff resignations over the last six weeks.

Nawaf...

