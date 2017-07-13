Alesco CEO takes on AJG specialty leadership

Alesco CEO Simon Matson has been promoted to head of AJ Gallagher International (AJG)'s London-based specialty business in a management restructure that brings the two units together under the same leadership.
The Insurance Insider understands Matson will continue as CEO of energy-focused wholesaler Alesco, which has been run on a semi-autonomous basis since it was founded in 2008.
Former AJG specialty managing director Andrew Agnew will now become chairman of the division.
Sources suggested that Agnew - who is also...
