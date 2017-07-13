Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

13 July 2017

Alesco CEO takes on AJG specialty leadership

Adam McNestrie and Catrin Shi 13 July 2017

Alesco CEO Simon Matson has been promoted to head of AJ Gallagher International (AJG)'s London-based specialty business in a management restructure that brings the two units together under the same leadership.

The Insurance Insider understands Matson will continue as CEO of energy-focused wholesaler Alesco, which has been run on a semi-autonomous basis since it was founded in 2008.

Former AJG specialty managing director Andrew Agnew will now become chairman of the division.

Sources suggested that Agnew - who is also...

