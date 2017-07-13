Recent news:

Alesco CEO takes on AJG specialty leadership

Adam McNestrie and Catrin Shi 13 July 2017

Alesco CEO Simon Matson has been promoted to head of AJ Gallagher International (AJG)'s London-based specialty business in a management restructure that brings the two units together under the same leadership.

The Insurance Insider understands Matson will continue as CEO of energy-focused wholesaler Alesco, which has been run on a semi-autonomous basis since it was founded in 2008.

Former AJG specialty managing director Andrew Agnew will now become chairman of the division.

Sources suggested that Agnew - who is also...

