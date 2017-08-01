Recent news:

Alesco brokers set to join Bishopsgate

Adam McNestrie 1 August 2017

Four energy brokers from AJ Gallagher (AJG)'s Alesco division are to rejoin their former boss David Ross at the Bishopsgate arm of his Ardonagh holding company, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

The publication reported last month that Nawaf Hasan, a managing director who led Alesco's Middle East energy team, was leaving the broker, which is AJG's energy-focused London market wholesale business. Gerard Maginn, the head of Asia for the energy team, also resigned.



Two energy market sources said Hasan and...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership