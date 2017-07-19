Recent news:

Alberta Motor sues reinsurers over Fort McMurray loss

Ted Bunker 19 July 2017

The Alberta Motor Association is suing 16 reinsurers that it alleges are baulking at paying a C$165mn ($130mn) claim from its treaty provision dealing with forest fires.

The Canadian carrier is facing rising claims from last year's Fort McMurray wildfire.

The insurer has cited a clause in its cat treaty that it said provides for the division of a forest fire that lasts longer than 168 hours into multiple loss occurrences.

The Insurance Insider reported last year that Alberta Motor...

