Recent news:

AJG pursues Scottish broker for breach of contract

Matthew Neill 22 February 2017

AJ Gallagher (AJG) has launched proceedings against Graham Hudson, the former director of its Aberdeen office, accusing him of moving to another firm before his contractual obligations expired.

AJG took the issue to court last year, and two Scottish judges have since denied attempts by Hudson's new employer, GS Group, to throw out the case.

The company alleges Hudson has broken the terms of his contract by joining GS Group, as the agreement contained non-compete provisions barring him from moving...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership