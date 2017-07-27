Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

27 July 2017

AJG matches forecasts as organic revenues up 4.2%

Ted Bunker 27 July 2017

AJ Gallagher met Wall Street expectations with second quarter profit of $1.03 a share while organic revenue climbed 4.2 percent at the firm's broking operations.

Securities analysts had forecast the company would report earnings of $1.03 per share, according to MarketWatch.com.

The 4.2 percent organic growth followed a 2.2 percent uptick in the prior-year period.

AJ Gallagher credited international growth of 5.5 percent for lifting its organic revenue gain beyond the 3.5 percent mark set by its domestic operations.

Organic...

