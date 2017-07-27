AJG matches forecasts as organic revenues up 4.2%

AJ Gallagher met Wall Street expectations with second quarter
profit of $1.03 a share while organic revenue climbed 4.2 percent
at the firm's broking operations.
Securities analysts had forecast the company would report earnings of $1.03 per share, according to MarketWatch.com.
The 4.2 percent organic growth followed a 2.2 percent uptick in
the prior-year period.
AJ Gallagher credited international growth of 5.5 percent for lifting its organic revenue gain beyond the 3.5 percent mark set by its domestic operations.
Organic...
If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership