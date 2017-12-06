Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

6 December 2017

Search archive

AJ Gallagher places embargo on London wholesalers

Adam McNestrie 6 December 2017

AJ Gallagher has launched an initiative that aims to cut off trading relationships with third-party wholesale brokers in the London market, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Sources said AJ Gallagher was looking to stem the leakage of brokerage to other independent intermediaries. Given the volume of business AJ Gallagher places into London, this sum would stretch comfortably into eight-figure territory.

It is understood that a decision was taken at the highest levels within AJ Gallagher this autumn to require in-house...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π