Recent news:

AJ Gallagher places embargo on London wholesalers

Adam McNestrie 6 December 2017

AJ Gallagher has launched an initiative that aims to cut off trading relationships with third-party wholesale brokers in the London market, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Sources said AJ Gallagher was looking to stem the leakage of brokerage to other independent intermediaries. Given the volume of business AJ Gallagher places into London, this sum would stretch comfortably into eight-figure territory.

It is understood that a decision was taken at the highest levels within AJ Gallagher this autumn to require in-house...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership