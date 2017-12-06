Recent news:

Former AJG employee awaits sentencing for fraud

Bernard Goyder 6 December 2017

A claims manager who worked at Arthur J Gallagher (AJG) is awaiting sentencing after stealing £500,000 ($671,970) through fraudulent insurance payouts.

James Cunnington pleaded guilty to fraud by abuse of position at Inner London Crown Court on 3 November, the Evening Standard reported.

He used the money to pay for holidays, clear debts and even pay for his wedding.

An internal audit at AJG found more than 100 suspicious claims linked to Cunnington.

A spokesperson for City of London Police...

