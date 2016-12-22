Recent news:

AJ Gallagher buys benefits broker Group Insurance

Laura Board 21 December 2016

Acquisitive broker Arthur J Gallagher has struck its third deal in less than a week with an agreement to buy employee benefits insurance broker Group Insurance Associates for an undisclosed sum.

The Louisiana-based target was founded in 1983 and serves small and mid-sized businesses and individual clients.

Existing management, including president Wayne Landwerlin and associate Glenn Hayes, will transfer to the new owner. They will report to John Neumaier, who is head of AJ Gallagher's South Central employee benefit consulting...

