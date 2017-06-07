Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

7 June 2017

AJ Gallagher acquires Michigan-based broker

Dan Ascher 6 June 2017

Expansive broking house Arthur J Gallagher has added another agency to its growing stable with the acquisition of Armstrong/Robitaille/Riegle in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The newly acquired intermediary has clients in the Great Lakes State as well as California, Gallagher said in a statement.

It described Armstrong/Robitaille/Riegle as a "full-service" broker with a commercial and personal property and casualty operation as well as employee benefits, life insurance and human resources divisions.

Gallagher's head of retail P&C for the Great Lakes region...

