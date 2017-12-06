Recent news:

AIR slashes Maria estimate to $27bn-$48bn

AIR Worldwide has significantly lowered its range of loss estimates for Hurricane Maria to $27bn-$48bn, The Insurance Insider understands.

On 25 September the cat modelling firm put out an initial estimate for industry insured losses for Hurricane Maria in the Caribbean of between $40bn and $85bn, with around 85 percent in Puerto Rico.

But in a memo issued today and seen by this publication, AIR Worldwide said it had both narrowed and reduced the range to between $27bn and $48bn,...

