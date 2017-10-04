Recent news:

Vote on AIGs SIFI status delayed for months: Noreika

Ted Bunker 3 October 2017

Removing AIG from the "too big to fail" category was delayed for months by dissenting members of the Financial Stability Oversight Council, according to acting Comptroller of the Currency Keith Noreika, one of those who voted in favour of the move last week.

The designation as a Systemically Important Financial Institution, or SIFI, carried with it additional regulatory costs estimated at $100mn to $150mn a year, or as much as $12.5mn a month. Credit Suisse analyst Ryan Tunis said the...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership