Recent news:

AIG to unveil critical Q4 results

Ted Bunker 14 February 2017

AIG is expected to address key questions from investors, analysts and ratings agencies when it reports fourth quarter results tomorrow, followed by its earnings conference call on Wednesday morning.

Since its huge reinsurance play with Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway last month, the most prominent question is how big a Q4 reserve charge the New York-based insurer will take.

AIG officially has said only that the charge will be material against property casualty results for the quarter.

That could mean $3bn...

