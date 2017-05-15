Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

15 May 2017

AIG to acquire portion of Hamilton for $110mn

Bernard Goyder 15 May 2017

AIG has agreed to acquire Hamilton USA for around $110mn as part of a broad cooperation agreement with Hamilton Insurance Group that paves the way for the Bermuda-domiciled carrier's chairman and CEO Brian Duperreault to move to head up the insurance giant.

AIG also said it had entered into a long-term reinsurance partnership with Hamilton Re.

The P&C giant added that it would enter into a deal with Two Sigma Insurance Quantified - the data business founded by Duperreault along...

