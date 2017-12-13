Recent news:

AIG the lead insurer on $40mn Qatar Airways loss

John Hewitt Jones and Adam McNestrie 13 December 2017

AIG leads the policy set to pay out after a Qatar Airways plane burst into flames last Friday (8 December), causing a suspected $40mn of damage, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

The American giant holds a 10 percent lead line on Qatar's combined hull and liability cover for the airliner, according to sources.

The Insurance Insider understands the Willis Towers Watson-brokered programme provided $40mn of insurance for the aircraft's hull in addition to $5mn in total loss only (TLO) cover...

