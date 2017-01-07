Recent news:

AIG targeted in structured settlements RICO lawsuit

Ted Bunker 6 January 2017

AIG's property and casualty operation, through affiliates, "secretly" collected 4 percent commissions from annuities set up under structured insurance settlements arranged by approved brokers, a lawsuit brought by three people in US District Court in Boston has alleged.

The plaintiffs claim the fees should have been paid by AIG and not by the people receiving the annuities, and that AIG improperly diverted the money involved, acting in collusion with brokers. They say the alleged actions "constitute fraud."

The complaint seeks...

