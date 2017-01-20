Recent news:

AIG strikes $34bn legacy deal with Berkshire Hathaway

Matthew Neill 20 January 2017

AIG has agreed the biggest legacy deal in the history of the P&C insurance market, with Berkshire Hathaway set to take on 80 percent of the risk on $34bn of the insurer's US commercial reserves.

Ajit Jain's National Indemnity Company (Nico) will assume 80 percent of the net losses and net allocated loss adjustment expenses on the reserves in excess of the first $25bn for the 2015 accident year and prior. Nico's liability is capped at $20bn.

The $9.8bn consideration...

