16 February 2017

AIG shares plunge over 9% at opening in New York

Ted Bunker 15 February 2017

AIG shares fell by more than 9 percent in early New York trading today to chop more than $5bn from the insurance giant's market value.

It came the morning after the carrier announced a greater fourth quarter loss than anticipated and activist director John Paulson's hedge fund dumped almost half its AIG shares.

The stock dropped as low as $60.60 a share from Tuesday's close at $66.89 after the company's results missed Wall Street expectations by a wide margin, with...

