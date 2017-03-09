Recent news:

AIG shares climb on Hancock exit

Matthew Neill 9 March 2017

AIG shares climbed 1.6 percent in early New York trading as investors reacted positively to the resignation of CEO Peter Hancock.

The stock was trading up 1.58 percent at $64.44 as of 14:53 GMT as markets digested the news, which was released before trading began this morning.

Keefe Bruyette & Woods analyst Meyer Shields said the change of leadership was a "significant positive" for the company.

He said Hancock's past and present underperformance made it "difficult to see how AIG...

