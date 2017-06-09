Recent news:

AIG set to raise at least $590mn in Arch share sale

Ted Bunker 9 June 2017

American International Group will get about $590mn from selling almost 6.4 million shares in Arch Capital as AIG converts half of the preferred stock it received in the sale of its United Guaranty unit to the Bermudian.

The deal priced at $92.50 a share, Arch said today.

None of the proceeds of the secondary public offering will go to Arch, the (re)insurer said in an earlier regulatory filing. It details the sale by New York-based AIG and subsidiary National Union...

